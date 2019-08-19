Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,465. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average of $129.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

