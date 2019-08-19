Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $3.88 Million in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 65,870 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. RealPage accounts for 0.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 931.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 1,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in RealPage during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

RP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.54. 20,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $66.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.21 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealPage news, EVP William P. Chaney sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,587,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $11,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,434,422.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 680,465 shares of company stock worth $39,529,415 in the last ninety days. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

