Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,695,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,259,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5,218.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 462,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 454,224 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,619,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,206,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,408,000 after acquiring an additional 366,399 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,359. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

