Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,017,000 after buying an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $51,992,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,418,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,521,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14,888.1% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 386,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,930,000 after purchasing an additional 383,517 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,755,000 after purchasing an additional 265,132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $115.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,466. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

