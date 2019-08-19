Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 258 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,684. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 359,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,590. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.