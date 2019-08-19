Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.82. 125,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,660. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

