Magi (XMG) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Magi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. In the last week, Magi has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Magi has a total market cap of $345,026.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Magi Profile

Magi (XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,030,240 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

