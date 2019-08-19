MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $18.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 495.0% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. 19,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,145. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.21 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 76.27%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.