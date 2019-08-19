Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Lympo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, IDEX and Ethfinex. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $310,590.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00269228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.55 or 0.01340431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00094028 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Allbit, Kucoin, Gate.io and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.