Lorne Park Capital Partners (CVE:LPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.52

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc (CVE:LPC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners (CVE:LPC)

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc, through with its subsidiary, Bellwether Investment Management Inc, provides investment management and wealth management services in Canada. It serves individuals, estates, trusts, endowments, and foundations. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Lorne Park Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lorne Park Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.