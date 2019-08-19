Loop Capital Upgrades Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.31. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 186.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,158,529.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,174,109.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,114,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,458 shares of company stock worth $6,630,907 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

