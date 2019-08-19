Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $490.63

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $490.63 and traded as low as $500.00. Lok’n Store Group shares last traded at $503.00, with a volume of 5,938 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $152.06 million and a PE ratio of 24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 523.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 490.98.

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

