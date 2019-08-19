Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
“We are initiating on Livongo (LVGO) with a Neutral rating and a 12-month Price Target of $40. Livongo Health (LVGO) is a provider of next-generation chronic care solutions through the employer and managed care channels. The company provides solutions to manage conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, and weight management, by means of smart connected devices and personalized digital guidance. Our channel checks find that Livongo is the market leader in next-generation diabetes solutions sold through the large employer channel and is well positioned to continue to sell into this large and growing market.”,” Chardan Capital’s analyst wrote.
Livongo Health stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $45.68.
Livongo Health Company Profile
Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.
