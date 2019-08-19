LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $35.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on LivePerson from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LivePerson to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $117,852.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in LivePerson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LivePerson by 787.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in LivePerson by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 491,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 136,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LivePerson by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPSN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,019. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -169.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

