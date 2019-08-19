Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $76.24 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and $2.41 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $76.24 or 0.00712700 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bitbank, LBank and OTCBTC. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00014833 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,069,031 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

