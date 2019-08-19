Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 67.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William M. Furrer sold 13,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,270.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,563.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,088,399.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,537 shares of company stock worth $35,941,718 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Q2 stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -247.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 6.72. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $92.66.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTWO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Q2 from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Q2 from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

