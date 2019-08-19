Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Middleby by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Middleby by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Middleby by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.90. 3,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,568. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $96.65 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Middleby had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

