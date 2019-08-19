Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $8.39 Million in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,389,000. Wingstop comprises approximately 2.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.30% of Wingstop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Wingstop by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 4.6% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Wingstop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Wingstop by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $101.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,639. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $101.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Maurice Cooper sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $30,001.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $116,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,846 shares of company stock worth $1,060,821 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

