Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Increases Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.15% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wellington Shields cut John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

NYSE JBT traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,949. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.04 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.68% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total value of $183,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,696.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

