Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 73,060.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 10,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $530,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $234,248.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,106 shares of company stock worth $3,436,541. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.04. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $924.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.98.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

