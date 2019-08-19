Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.09% of Omnicell worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.00. 6,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,838. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $92.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $142,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,168.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $351,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 140,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,265. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMCL. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

