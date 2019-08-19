Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 130,760 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.14% of NeoGenomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.36. 36,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,335. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.08 and a beta of 0.96.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $101.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEO shares. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $27.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

