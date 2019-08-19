Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 52,275 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics accounts for 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,942,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,486,000 after purchasing an additional 269,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,205,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,818,000 after acquiring an additional 158,342 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,697,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,846,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,329,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after acquiring an additional 389,718 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,654. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $328,037.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $89,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.