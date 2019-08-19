Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 11.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in KB Home by 14.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. BTIG Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.73 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Buckingham Research upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upgraded KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.74 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $88,396.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,795. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. KB Home has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.49 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

