LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Given $12.33 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $12.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LiqTech International an industry rank of 154 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LIQT stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 866,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,250. LiqTech International has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.81 million, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.95.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

