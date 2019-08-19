Linda Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Linda has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Graviex. In the last week, Linda has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000104 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Profile

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject . The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Nanex, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

