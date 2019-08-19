Lightpaycoin (LPC) Price Up 11.5% This Week

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Lightpaycoin has a total market capitalization of $49,506.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightpaycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Lightpaycoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00267393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.01335024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00093549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Coin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin . Lightpaycoin’s official website is lightpaycoin.org

Lightpaycoin Coin Trading

Lightpaycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

