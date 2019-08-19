Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Acquired by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 874,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 44.4% during the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 114,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LCUT shares. TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,348. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $160.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.043 dividend. This is a boost from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

