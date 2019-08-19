Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gem Diamonds has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 107.17 ($1.40).

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 68.80 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The stock has a market cap of $100.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.