LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.99

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $78.99, with a volume of 9223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $461.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $186,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,197.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,332.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 379.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

