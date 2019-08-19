Level Up Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (LUC)

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Level Up Coin has a market cap of $106,748.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level Up Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. In the last week, Level Up Coin has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.68 or 0.04798203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000916 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin (CRYPTO:LUC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,298,120,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,923,370 tokens. The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Level Up Coin’s official message board is medium.com/play2live . The official website for Level Up Coin is play2live.io . Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level Up Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level Up Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

