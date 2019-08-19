LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) Shares Up 0.1%

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.21, 4,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 359,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 622.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 841,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at $5,316,000. Centerstone Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at $3,391,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 252,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 46,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at $2,298,000.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

