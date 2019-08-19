Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $350.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lendingtree from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $358.67.

Lendingtree stock opened at $295.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Lendingtree has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.99.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lendingtree will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO J D. Moriarty sold 8,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.23, for a total transaction of $3,472,656.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 4,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $1,689,127.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,851 shares of company stock worth $20,057,230. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,589,000 after purchasing an additional 184,965 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at about $24,970,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,737,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 57.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,601 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the first quarter valued at about $14,946,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

