Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 902.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MEN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.42. 44,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $11.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

