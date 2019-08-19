Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of -0.65. Azul SA has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Azul had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azul SA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.51.

Azul Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

