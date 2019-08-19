Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,618 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

BJ traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.60. 893,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 10,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $286,687.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,014,271 shares of company stock worth $221,389,034. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

