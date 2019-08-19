Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 41.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,677 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Cummins by 2,124.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 485,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,627,000 after acquiring an additional 463,562 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cummins by 165.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,977,000 after acquiring an additional 383,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cummins by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after acquiring an additional 350,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $48,099,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.40. 50,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,737. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

