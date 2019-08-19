Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $213,000 in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 537.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 240.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $110,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 154,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,007. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.