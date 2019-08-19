Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 753.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at $444,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarineMax stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,385. MarineMax Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James cut MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

