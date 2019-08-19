Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KRYS. ValuEngine downgraded Krystal Biotech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $42.66 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $712.43 million, a P/E ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 49.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 117.7% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $296,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

