Krios (KRI) Market Cap Achieves $1.67 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Krios token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $26,440.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Krios has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00265453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.01344731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023563 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00093562 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 355,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,887,549 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.