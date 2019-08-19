Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up 0.4% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,004,000 after acquiring an additional 957,359 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $5,229,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

