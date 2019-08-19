Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stake Boosted by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s makes up 2.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,387,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,694,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,900,000 after acquiring an additional 177,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,848,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,916,000 after acquiring an additional 167,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.17. 238,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,440. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

