Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,654.36

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,654.36 and traded as low as $1,493.00. Keywords Studios shares last traded at $1,505.00, with a volume of 108,416 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,916 ($25.04) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,415 ($18.49) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,721.67 ($22.50).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,654.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,448.60. The company has a market cap of $975.58 million and a P/E ratio of 72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

