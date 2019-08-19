Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,654.36

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,654.36 and traded as low as $1,493.00. Keywords Studios shares last traded at $1,505.00, with a volume of 108,416 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,916 ($25.04) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,415 ($18.49) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,721.67 ($22.50).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,654.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,448.60. The company has a market cap of $975.58 million and a P/E ratio of 72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

