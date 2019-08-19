KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 755 ($9.87) target price on the copper miner’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KAZ. HSBC upgraded KAZ Minerals to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 690 ($9.02) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 724.55 ($9.47).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of LON:KAZ opened at GBX 434.50 ($5.68) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 545.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 601.04. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other news, insider Charles Watson purchased 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.