Kayicoin (KAYI) Hits Market Capitalization of $165,885.00

Kayicoin (CURRENCY:KAYI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Kayicoin has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Kayicoin has a market capitalization of $165,885.00 and $133.00 worth of Kayicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kayicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kayicoin Coin Profile

Kayicoin’s genesis date was March 5th, 2017. Kayicoin’s total supply is 284,345,719 coins. Kayicoin’s official Twitter account is @Kayicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kayicoin is /r/Kayicoin . The official website for Kayicoin is www.xn--kay-lua.net

Buying and Selling Kayicoin

Kayicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kayicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kayicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kayicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

