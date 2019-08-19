Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) versus AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Financial Analysis

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. AXA pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and AXA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A AXA 0 1 4 0 2.80

Volatility & Risk

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXA has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AXA shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and AXA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance 3.89% 2.75% 0.40% AXA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and AXA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $461.03 million 0.68 $15.67 million N/A N/A AXA $120.88 billion 0.48 $3.03 billion $3.05 7.84

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Summary

Kansas City Life Insurance beats AXA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities. It also provides dental, vision, group disability, accident, and health insurance products, as well as distributes variable products. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health. Its products include motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. The company also provides term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, and deferred and immediate annuities; medical cover; and other protection and health products, such as disability, cancer, and critical illness. In addition, it offers unit-linked, group term, and hospital cash products and investment products; and coverage against excess and surplus lines, environmental and professional liability, construction, marine, energy, aviation and satellite, fine art and specie, equine, livestock and aquaculture, accident and health and crisis management, and other risks. Further, the company provides casualty, property risk, property catastrophe, specialty, and other reinsurance lines; and individual and group retirement products, and employee benefits. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of investment management services through managed accounts, hedge funds, mutual funds, and other investment vehicles to private clients, as well as fundamental research, quantitative, and brokerage-related services in equities and listed options for institutional investors; management of retail mutual funds for individual investors; and management of investments on behalf of institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

