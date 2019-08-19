Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.06. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 3,756 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNDI. TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

