Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.06. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 3,756 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNDI. TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.
