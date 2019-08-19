Kalytera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Kalytera Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:KALTF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Kalytera Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 371,900 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Kalytera Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops cannabinoid medicines for a range of unmet medical needs. It is developing cannabidiol formulations to prevent and treat acute graft versus host diseases. The company is also developing K-1032, a prodrug for the treatment of chronic inflammatory skin diseases, such as acne vulgaris; K-1012, a prodrug for the treatment of adult respiratory distress syndrome; K-1022, a prodrug to treat ulcerative colitis; and K-1052, a prodrug for the treatment of sepsis-induced acute renal failure and traumatic brain injury.

