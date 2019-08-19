K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 1,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,741,000 after buying an additional 626,387 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,007,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,507,000 after buying an additional 1,063,547 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,560,000 after buying an additional 222,722 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,640,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,998,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.24. 184,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,894,210. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,844 shares of company stock worth $7,359,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

